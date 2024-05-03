News
Zafer Nasser discusses Jumblatt-Macron meeting
Lebanon News
2024-05-03 | 05:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Zafer Nasser discusses Jumblatt-Macron meeting
The Progressive Socialist Party's Secretary General, Zafer Nasser, confirmed that France is attempting to play a role in solving southern Lebanon, particularly after the French document that was presented to Lebanon through the French Foreign Minister last week. There have since been meetings with directly concerned Lebanese leaders.
Regarding the meeting between the former head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace, Nasser said, "The invitation came from the French presidency," noting that communication with the French leadership had not ceased during the past period.
In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Nasser mentioned that "the main topic of the meeting was the war in southern Lebanon, UN resolution 1701, and France's role in this regard, as well as the French initiative."
He pointed out that "the coordination between the Americans and the French does not seem consistent."
Nasser added, "Lebanese political forces should not obstruct the government so it can negotiate the Syrian refugees issue with the Syrian government."
He noted that "we disagree with Hezbollah on many issues, and we were the first to urge them not to expand the scope of the war on the southern border. However, the situation in the south requires a different evaluation by political forces, as the problem lies with Israel, not with Hezbollah."
Nasser revealed that "during our meeting with Hajj Safa, we did not discuss the Maarab meeting but focused on the issue of refugees and the southern front."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Syrian Refugees
South
France
Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Maarab meeting was a success
Previous
