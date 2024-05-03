Lebanon ranks 140th in World Press Freedom Index amid economic and political crisis

Lebanon News
2024-05-03 | 03:52
High views
2min
Lebanon ranks 140th in World Press Freedom Index amid economic and political crisis

Lebanon's ranking in the World Press Freedom Index has seen a concerning decline, dropping to 140th in 2024 from 119th in 2023, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF). 

This drop reflects the challenging environment for journalists in the country, where the economic and political crisis has deepened restrictions on the media.

The situation for journalists has been exacerbated by the conflict between Israel and Gaza, particularly in South Lebanon.

Since October 7, 2023, three journalists have been killed by Israeli strikes while covering tensions on the border. Issam Abdallah, Farah Omar, and Rabih Me'mari lost their lives in attacks that were reportedly deliberate.

Lebanon's legal framework criminalizes defamation, slander, and the spread of false information, allowing journalists to be fined or imprisoned. 

Lebanon's media sector struggles with the severe financial crisis, including impacts from the 2020 Beirut port explosion that forced budget and staff cuts. Fuel shortages and blackouts further hinder reporting.

Conservative public opinion and political pressures complicate coverage of sensitive topics like LGBTQ+ rights and Syrian refugees. Proposed laws to penalize journalists for covering these issues lead to harassment and intimidation.

Safety remains a significant concern for journalists in Lebanon. In addition to the recent deaths from Israeli strikes, journalists continue to face threats, attacks, and legal proceedings for their coverage of the economic crisis and the Beirut port explosion. 

Despite these risks, many journalists persist in their work, striving to shed light on critical issues affecting the country.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

World Press Freedom

Journalists

Rank

Decline

Crisis

Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Maarab meeting was a success
President Macron receives Walid Jumblatt, discusses Lebanon's political situation
