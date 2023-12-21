Mikati and cabinet members discuss Chief of Staff appointment in comprehensive Serail meeting

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with the Minister of Defense, Maurice Sleem, and the Minister of Culture, Mohammad Mortada, at the Grand Serail.



The meeting was held at the request of Mortada, who was accompanied by Minister Sleem.



Sleem expressed regret for the previous misunderstanding. He affirmed his respect for the position of the Prime Minister.



They discussed the general situation, especially in the south, emphasizing the necessity of cooperation to strengthen the internal situation and ensure the regular functioning of the military institution in accordance with laws, regulations, and norms.



Sleem noted that he and Mikati agreed that this approach would continue to address anything that would strengthen the military institution and serve the nation and its security.



In response to whether he would attend a government session to appoint the Chief of Staff, he said, "The approach, unfortunately, is always truncated in the media because the story is not about the Chief of Staff."



"Rather, there are two institutions, and this matter is not known to public opinion. The Ministry of National Defense includes four main institutions, and the Army institution is one of them, and it is the main and largest institution."



He added: "There are also two vacant institutions: the General Directorate of Administration and the General Inspectorate. These two institutions are directly linked to the Minister of Defense, and there is the Military Council, which constitutes the fourth institution."



He pointed out that when the issue of the Chief of Staff is raised, it is presented in a "truncated" manner regarding the vacancy situation in the military institutions.



"This is a matter that I have been addressing for more than three months, but various circumstances have prevented the completion of these matters."



