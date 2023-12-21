Mikati and cabinet members discuss Chief of Staff appointment in comprehensive Serail meeting

Lebanon News
2023-12-21 | 10:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mikati and cabinet members discuss Chief of Staff appointment in comprehensive Serail meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Mikati and cabinet members discuss Chief of Staff appointment in comprehensive Serail meeting

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with the Minister of Defense, Maurice Sleem, and the Minister of Culture, Mohammad Mortada, at the Grand Serail.

The meeting was held at the request of Mortada, who was accompanied by Minister Sleem.

Sleem expressed regret for the previous misunderstanding. He affirmed his respect for the position of the Prime Minister.

They discussed the general situation, especially in the south, emphasizing the necessity of cooperation to strengthen the internal situation and ensure the regular functioning of the military institution in accordance with laws, regulations, and norms.

Sleem noted that he and Mikati agreed that this approach would continue to address anything that would strengthen the military institution and serve the nation and its security.

In response to whether he would attend a government session to appoint the Chief of Staff, he said, "The approach, unfortunately, is always truncated in the media because the story is not about the Chief of Staff."

"Rather, there are two institutions, and this matter is not known to public opinion. The Ministry of National Defense includes four main institutions, and the Army institution is one of them, and it is the main and largest institution."

He added: "There are also two vacant institutions: the General Directorate of Administration and the General Inspectorate. These two institutions are directly linked to the Minister of Defense, and there is the Military Council, which constitutes the fourth institution."

He pointed out that when the issue of the Chief of Staff is raised, it is presented in a "truncated" manner regarding the vacancy situation in the military institutions.

"This is a matter that I have been addressing for more than three months, but various circumstances have prevented the completion of these matters."

Lebanon News

cabinet

members

discuss

Chief

Staff

appointment

comprehensive

Serail

meeting

LBCI Next
Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments
US announces terrorism charges against a member of Hezbollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-18

A Cabinet meeting at the Serail at 9:30 AM on Tuesday

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-17

Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-15

Mikati heads meeting to discuss the national emergency plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-10

The Cabinet is set to convene at the Grand Serail on Thursday to discuss current developments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:59

Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Airstrikes on Kfarkela: Two strikes hit, 'artillery attack' targets village house

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:59

Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-25

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Latvia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:10 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
World News
2023-12-20

Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-22

Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
15:45

Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Amidst disagreements: US call for ceasefire faces Israeli push for Resolution amendments

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:41

World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Airstrikes on Kfarkela: Two strikes hit, 'artillery attack' targets village house

LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Hamas statement: No talks over prisoner swap except after end to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Alarm sirens sounding in Tel Aviv, missiles launched from Gaza intercepted

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More