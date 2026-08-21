Iran president says time to end war while in position of strength

Middle East News
21-08-2026 | 07:22
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Iran president says time to end war while in position of strength
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Iran president says time to end war while in position of strength

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Friday it was time to end the months-long Middle East war with the United States because Tehran was in a position of strength over Washington.

"It is better that we bring the war to an end now as we are in a position of power and dignity, and the whole world acknowledges our victory and emphasises that America has attacked our schools, hospitals and infrastructure in violation of all regulations and is hated around the world," he said in a meeting with doctors.

AFP

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