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A war with limits: US constraints challenge Israel's plans in Lebanon and Iran
News Bulletin Reports
12-06-2026 | 13:10
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A war with limits: US constraints challenge Israel's plans in Lebanon and Iran
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel is facing growing limitations on its military operations against both Iran and Lebanon, with U.S. restrictions increasingly shaping the scope of its actions despite the ongoing fighting in South Lebanon.
On the Iranian front, Israeli officials have been left unsettled by President Donald Trump's decision to cancel a coordinated strike against Iran that had reportedly been planned in consultation with Israel.
In Lebanon, the Israeli military is confronting what Israeli officials describe as a dilemma surrounding the southern city of Nabatieh. Israeli forces are seeking to gain control of the area, but U.S. directives have prevented them from entering the city, leaving troops positioned on its outskirts while awaiting a political decision that could authorize further advances.
In the meantime, the Israeli military has focused on consolidating its presence around the strategic Wadi al-Saluki area.
According to Israeli assessments, the U.S.-imposed restraints extend beyond Nabatieh and affect broader military plans across Lebanon, including operations involving Beirut's southern suburbs, limiting Israel's ability to independently implement its military objectives.
The restrictions have sparked criticism across Israel's political and security establishment, including from figures generally regarded as moderates.
As Israeli leaders weigh whether to authorize a renewed push northward, the military's 36th Division remains deployed in Lebanon. The Israeli army also released photographs it said were taken in the Lebanese town of Dibbine, where it said troops had conducted operations in recent weeks.
The debate over the future direction of Israel's campaign comes amid continuing military activity and growing tensions over the extent to which U.S. considerations are influencing Israeli strategy in both Lebanon and Iran.
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