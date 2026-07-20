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France slams 'act of intimidation' against two of its diplomats in Iran
World News
20-07-2026 | 11:42
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France slams 'act of intimidation' against two of its diplomats in Iran
Two French diplomats in Iran suffered "an extremely serious act of intimidation" by Islamic Republic security services, with one of them physically abused, France's foreign minister said Monday.
Jean-Noel Barrot said in a statement sent to AFP that the two diplomats were targeted by the Iranian officials late Sunday "in flagrant violation of diplomatic immunity."
Both were "detained for several hours without reason, interrogated and one of them was physically abused" before they were able to return to the embassy, he said.
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