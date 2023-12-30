Diplomatic sources revealed to "Nidaa al-Watan" that Hezbollah recently sent, through the Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and others, to the Quintet Committee and diplomatic circles, expressing readiness to implement Resolution 1701.



However, Hezbollah does not accept the execution of the resolution under an authority hostile to it.



Instead, Hezbollah demands authority that constitutes a guarantee to it so that its withdrawal from the south of the Litani River is not based on the existence of an authority and a president who stabs it in the back.



Moreover, Hezbollah demands political assurances in exchange for implementing Resolution 1701.