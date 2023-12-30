Berri emphasizes the greater necessity of electing a President

Lebanon News
2023-12-30 | 03:12
Berri emphasizes the greater necessity of electing a President
0min
Berri emphasizes the greater necessity of electing a President

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri considered that the darkness in the region and internal Lebanese necessities emphasize the greater necessity of electing a president.

Regarding the statement circulating in some circles that "the country is moving without a president," Berri said to "Al-Joumhouria": "This is empty talk; the President is a necessity for the country, and he must be elected as soon as possible."

In response to a question about his actions regarding the presidential election, Berri affirmed that he does not have any initiative in his pocket, whether dialogue or otherwise. He only had discussions to emphasize to everyone that the minor duty and national responsibility of all parties at this stage is to reorganize and fortify our internal situation, starting with the election of a president.

Lebanon News

Nabih Berri

President

Elections

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Hezbollah's diplomatic gambit: The Presidential trade for Resolution 1701
Maintenance and safety: Cable car malfunction raises questions about oversight
LBCI Previous

