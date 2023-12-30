Informed sources have mentioned an imminent return of the US envoy Amos Hochstein to Lebanon, suggesting that he will likely visit Beirut in the second half of January.



The sources, speaking to Al-Anbaa, emphasized the significance of this visit. They stated that Hochstein aims to obtain clear and specific answers from Hezbollah's readiness to retreat to the north of the Litani.



The sources pointed out that Hezbollah, in turn, demands international guarantees for a similar withdrawal by Israel beyond the Blue Line. Hezbollah refuses to bear sole responsibility for violations of this decision, insisting that Israel has openly violated Resolution 1701 since 2006.