When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaches the point of canceling his tweet and apologizing in another amid confusion and division in Israel regarding the progress of the ground operation in Gaza and the prisoners' issue, this reflects the most dangerous situation Israel is going through.



Netanyahu had called for a press conference, during which Israelis expected him to acknowledge responsibility for what had happened since October 7, just as other officials, including the Defense Minister, had done.



But Netanyahu did not do that. On the contrary, he acted as the "King of Israel," a term used for him in Israel.



Furthermore, when asked about taking responsibility, he replied, "We'll talk after the war."



Additionally, immediately after leaving the press conference, Netanyahu posted a tweet stating that security chiefs did not warn him about an impending Gaza attack and claimed that he was informed that the danger from Gaza was a lie.



This statement caused a major uproar, even among his supporters inside the cabinet, such as Benny Gantz, who responded, "In times of war, leadership must be responsible, and the Prime Minister must retract his statements."



This uproar forced the Israeli PM to delete the tweet and issue an apology in which he said he had made a mistake and retracted his statements.



Netanyahu's accumulating mistakes since the outbreak of the war have not ceased.



Even in the issue of the prisoners held by Hamas, analysts expect him to apologize after retracting his obstinacy and meeting with the families of the prisoners to listen to their demands in a somewhat timid session.



In that session, he emphasized that the central goal is to eliminate Hamas, sparking criticism from those who consider the release of the prisoners a top national priority.



The political confusion aligns with field-level disagreements.



The military leadership believes that postponing the ground operation leads to moral and financial losses, as well as a loss of Israeli deterrence.



Meanwhile, Netanyahu adopts the US stance that prefers not to carry out an operation that would lead to a regional war and would dissipate hopes of reaching a deal that guarantees the return of all the prisoners.