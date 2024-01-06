News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The World in Lebanon
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
2024-01-06 | 07:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal
In Ain el tineh, Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri discussed with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and the accompanying delegation in the presence of the EU Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, the general situation and the political and field developments in Lebanon and the region in light of Israel's continued "aggression" on the Gaza Strip and the southern Lebanese regions.
Borrell expressed his great concern about the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and his insistence on not expanding it towards Lebanon.
He expressed his fear of Israeli escalation, emphasizing the necessity for the priority to be given to stopping the war in the Gaza Strip, as it is the gateway to restoring calm to Lebanon. At that point, it becomes easier to discuss the full implementation of the provisions of Resolution 1701.
Berri highlighted the participation of European Union countries in the UNIFIL forces and their role over the decades as witnesses to Israeli violations and attacks on southern Lebanon and its residents, as they do today.
Berri affirmed to Borrell Lebanon's commitment to international legitimacy and its relevant resolutions, especially Resolution 1701, confirming that the entry point for its implementation begins with Israel stopping its "aggression" and withdrawing from all occupied Lebanese territory.
On the domestic political level, Speaker Berri emphasized the importance of achieving the presidential deadline, regardless of the repercussions of the "aggressive war" waged by Israel.
He revealed his constant readiness to cooperate with the efforts of the Quintet Committee to accomplish this deadline.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nabih Berri
European Union
Josep Borrell
Sandra De Waele
Israel
Gaza
Next
EU’s Borrell says it is necessary to avoid escalation in the Middle East
Mikati addresses 'Israeli aggression' in Borrell meeting: Seeking peace amidst southern Lebanon tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-05
Nabih Berri: What the Israeli occupation is doing from Gaza to southern Lebanon is part of one context
Lebanon News
2023-11-05
Nabih Berri: What the Israeli occupation is doing from Gaza to southern Lebanon is part of one context
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-02
Third phase of the ground operation: Israel's comprehensive plan along Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-02
Third phase of the ground operation: Israel's comprehensive plan along Gaza and Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-05
Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis
Press Highlights
2023-11-05
Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:30
EU’s Borrell says it is necessary to avoid escalation in the Middle East
Lebanon News
08:30
EU’s Borrell says it is necessary to avoid escalation in the Middle East
0
Lebanon News
06:37
Mikati addresses 'Israeli aggression' in Borrell meeting: Seeking peace amidst southern Lebanon tensions
Lebanon News
06:37
Mikati addresses 'Israeli aggression' in Borrell meeting: Seeking peace amidst southern Lebanon tensions
0
Lebanon News
04:46
Resolution 1701 adherence: Maronite patriarch warns against Lebanon's 'entanglement' in Gaza conflict
Lebanon News
04:46
Resolution 1701 adherence: Maronite patriarch warns against Lebanon's 'entanglement' in Gaza conflict
0
Lebanon News
03:50
Amid tensions: Israeli shelling and strikes reported in multiple locations; here are the details
Lebanon News
03:50
Amid tensions: Israeli shelling and strikes reported in multiple locations; here are the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:24
Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
07:24
Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13
The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13
The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon
0
Breaking Headlines
08:29
Borrell: I will visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow to discuss steps toward peace in the region
Breaking Headlines
08:29
Borrell: I will visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow to discuss steps toward peace in the region
0
Sports News
04:24
Brazilian football legend Zagallo dies at 92
Sports News
04:24
Brazilian football legend Zagallo dies at 92
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
02:46
Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination
Middle East News
02:46
Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination
2
Lebanon News
01:54
Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports
Lebanon News
01:54
Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports
3
Lebanon News
03:50
Amid tensions: Israeli shelling and strikes reported in multiple locations; here are the details
Lebanon News
03:50
Amid tensions: Israeli shelling and strikes reported in multiple locations; here are the details
4
Lebanon News
02:30
Israel targets cell in southern Lebanon following missiles launch: Israeli army spokesperson
Lebanon News
02:30
Israel targets cell in southern Lebanon following missiles launch: Israeli army spokesperson
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Expanding the battlefield: Hezbollah-Israel clashes extend geographically
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Expanding the battlefield: Hezbollah-Israel clashes extend geographically
6
Press Highlights
00:32
Lebanese officials brace for Hochstein's visit: Hopes pinned on detailed border demarcation plan
Press Highlights
00:32
Lebanese officials brace for Hochstein's visit: Hopes pinned on detailed border demarcation plan
7
Lebanon News
07:24
Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
07:24
Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Israel's strategic shift: Escalating tensions on the northern front
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Israel's strategic shift: Escalating tensions on the northern front
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More