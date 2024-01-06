Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal

2024-01-06 | 07:24
Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal
2min
Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal

In Ain el tineh, Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri discussed with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and the accompanying delegation in the presence of the EU Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, the general situation and the political and field developments in Lebanon and the region in light of Israel's continued "aggression" on the Gaza Strip and the southern Lebanese regions.

Borrell expressed his great concern about the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and his insistence on not expanding it towards Lebanon. 

He expressed his fear of Israeli escalation, emphasizing the necessity for the priority to be given to stopping the war in the Gaza Strip, as it is the gateway to restoring calm to Lebanon. At that point, it becomes easier to discuss the full implementation of the provisions of Resolution 1701.

Berri highlighted the participation of European Union countries in the UNIFIL forces and their role over the decades as witnesses to Israeli violations and attacks on southern Lebanon and its residents, as they do today.

Berri affirmed to Borrell Lebanon's commitment to international legitimacy and its relevant resolutions, especially Resolution 1701, confirming that the entry point for its implementation begins with Israel stopping its "aggression" and withdrawing from all occupied Lebanese territory.

On the domestic political level, Speaker Berri emphasized the importance of achieving the presidential deadline, regardless of the repercussions of the "aggressive war" waged by Israel. 

He revealed his constant readiness to cooperate with the efforts of the Quintet Committee to accomplish this deadline.
 

