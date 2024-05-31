In a speech during a memorial service for Sheikh Ali Kourani at the Imam al-Mujtaba complex in the southern suburbs, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah highlighted the ongoing significance of the southern front.



He stressed that it is part of a broader struggle that will shape the future of Palestine, Lebanon, and the region.



"This is an existential battle, crucial for Palestine and Lebanon's future, resources, and sovereignty," Nasrallah stated.



He also addressed the ongoing war in Gaza, pointing out that the fighting continues unabated. He criticized the international community's inaction due to the US veto power, remarking that some still naively rely on international bodies for deterrence and protection.



He further condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his administration, labeling their actions in Gaza and Palestine as genocidal.



"Despite the silence of nations and leaders, thankfully, these crimes are awakening the world," Nasrallah concluded.