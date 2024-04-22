Biden condemns 'anti-Semitism' on campuses as pro-Palestinian protests continue in Columbia

US President Joe Biden condemned "anti-Semitic" actions on American college campuses as pro-Palestinian protests continued at Columbia University for the fifth consecutive day, with participants demanding the severance of ties between the prestigious institution and Israel against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Gaza.



Students set up tents inside the university campus located in New York City and affiliated with an exchange program with Tel Aviv University, calling for the boycott of all activities related to Israel amid the ongoing war between it and Hamas in Gaza since October 7th.



In a statement on Sunday evening ahead of the start of the Jewish Passover holiday on Monday night, Biden said, "In recent days, we have seen harassment and calls for violence against Jews. This blatant anti-Semitism is reprehensible and dangerous, and has absolutely no place on university campuses, or anywhere else in our country."



Universities in the United States have become a major arena for debate and activism in light of the war and the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territories, especially given the political and military support from the United States to its ally Israel.



Activities supporting Palestinians at several universities, especially prestigious ones such as Harvard and Columbia, have been met with warnings of growing anti-Semitic movements, especially since many of the country's major universities rely primarily on financial support from Jewish organizations and donors.



AFP