Biden condemns 'anti-Semitism' on campuses as pro-Palestinian protests continue in Columbia

World News
2024-04-22 | 02:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden condemns &#39;anti-Semitism&#39; on campuses as pro-Palestinian protests continue in Columbia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Biden condemns 'anti-Semitism' on campuses as pro-Palestinian protests continue in Columbia

US President Joe Biden condemned "anti-Semitic" actions on American college campuses as pro-Palestinian protests continued at Columbia University for the fifth consecutive day, with participants demanding the severance of ties between the prestigious institution and Israel against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Gaza.

Students set up tents inside the university campus located in New York City and affiliated with an exchange program with Tel Aviv University, calling for the boycott of all activities related to Israel amid the ongoing war between it and Hamas in Gaza since October 7th.

In a statement on Sunday evening ahead of the start of the Jewish Passover holiday on Monday night, Biden said, "In recent days, we have seen harassment and calls for violence against Jews. This blatant anti-Semitism is reprehensible and dangerous, and has absolutely no place on university campuses, or anywhere else in our country."

Universities in the United States have become a major arena for debate and activism in light of the war and the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territories, especially given the political and military support from the United States to its ally Israel.

Activities supporting Palestinians at several universities, especially prestigious ones such as Harvard and Columbia, have been met with warnings of growing anti-Semitic movements, especially since many of the country's major universities rely primarily on financial support from Jewish organizations and donors.

AFP

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Joe Biden

Anti-Semitism

University

Palestinian

Protests

Columbia

LBCI Next
Seoul and Tokyo confirm North Korea's suspected ballistic missile launch
Terry Anderson, US journalist held hostage in Lebanon, dead at 76
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-18

Columbia University President Faces Congressional Scrutiny Over Campus Protests

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-21

Israeli army: Two Palestinians attacked soldiers in the West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-21

Over 14 Palestinians killed in West Bank violence

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20

Erdogan calls on Palestinians to "unite" after meeting with Haniyeh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:26

Pakistan PM Sharif praises Iran for 'strong stand' on Gaza

LBCI
World News
05:53

Kremlin: Russia will ensure its 'security' if nuclear weapons are deployed in Poland

LBCI
World News
04:41

Three Germans arrested on suspicion of spying for China

LBCI
Middle East News
03:58

Iranian president lands in Pakistan for visit to mend ties

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20

Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-26

Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:59

Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Israeli Cabinet Discusses Prisoner Exchange Amidst Intelligence Concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
00:03

Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

Challenges in US-Iran Relations: New Sanctions on Iran's Oil Sector

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:12

Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions

LBCI
Middle East News
00:50

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah announces resumption of attacks on US forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Patriarch Al-Rahi calls on Lebanese officials to work towards a 'unified national goal'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More