Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting
Lebanon News
2024-05-16 | 04:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged pressure on Israel to stop its attacks on southern Lebanon and Gaza and to begin addressing the situation in the Southern region.
Mikati's call came during his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday morning in Manama before participating in the 33rd regular session of the Arab League Council at the summit level, which is set to begin in Bahrain.
The meeting was attended by numerous Lebanese ministers, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, and Guterres' accompanying delegation.
The Prime Minister called for continued support and funding for UNRWA's work in Lebanon, highlighting its critical importance given the difficult circumstances Lebanon is experiencing.
The Prime Minister also emphasized the need for full cooperation from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees with the Lebanese government on the issue of Syrian refugees, stating that the government is determined to resolve this issue comprehensively despite any challenges.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Israel
Attacks
Lebanon
Gaza
Arab League Council
António Guterres
Philippe Lazzarini
