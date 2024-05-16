PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting

Lebanon News
2024-05-16 | 04:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged pressure on Israel to stop its attacks on southern Lebanon and Gaza and to begin addressing the situation in the Southern region.

Mikati's call came during his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday morning in Manama before participating in the 33rd regular session of the Arab League Council at the summit level, which is set to begin in Bahrain. 

The meeting was attended by numerous Lebanese ministers, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, and Guterres' accompanying delegation.

The Prime Minister called for continued support and funding for UNRWA's work in Lebanon, highlighting its critical importance given the difficult circumstances Lebanon is experiencing.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the need for full cooperation from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees with the Lebanese government on the issue of Syrian refugees, stating that the government is determined to resolve this issue comprehensively despite any challenges.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

Israel

Attacks

Lebanon

Gaza

Arab League Council

António Guterres

Philippe Lazzarini

LBCI Next
LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities
Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-11

Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-27

Negotiations and Internal Disputes Escalate Between Gaza and Lebanon Fronts in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-22

Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-04

Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:16

On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-04

UAE establishes a body to regulate "commercial games" in preparation for possible licensing of casinos

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-25

Assaad Nakad to LBCI: Solutions for Zahle's electricity issue discussed

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

Lebanon's PM Mikati leads ministerial delegation to Arab Summit in Bahrain

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-02

Circular 166: BDL introduces new circular instead of Circular 151 to alleviate depositor losses

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

Hezbollah launches drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Hezbollah's strike disrupts equipment at Meron Air Surveillance Base

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:16

On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Quintet Committee ambassadors meet at US Embassy: Reviewing efforts to elect a Lebanese President

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32

Netanyahu rejects UN General Assembly resolution supporting recognition of Palestinian state

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israeli Defense Minister challenges Netanyahu: Rift deepens over Gaza strategy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More