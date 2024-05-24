News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tango
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Continued operations: Israel rejects ICJ's call for Gaza ceasefire, ensures border security with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24 | 12:30
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Continued operations: Israel rejects ICJ's call for Gaza ceasefire, ensures border security with Lebanon
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Just minutes after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague issued a ruling mandating Israel to an immediately ceasefire in Rafah, the Israeli military launched an unprecedented offensive across Rafah and other parts of Gaza.
Israeli ministers and political and security leaders responded to the ICJ decision, labeling it as an escalation of anti-semitism and incitement to continue the fighting. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a consultation session with security officials to discuss the implications and response to the ruling.
Israel anticipated a ruling from the ICJ in The Hague, the United Nations' highest judicial authority, regarding South Africa's request to order Israel to a ceasefire in Gaza.
Backed by strong support from Washington, Israel has assured both the international community and their citizens that its stance on combating Hamas will remain unchanged.
Messages sent to the international community, along with reassurances to the Israeli public, emphasized that Israel will not revert to its pre-October 7th state once the military operations on both the southern front with Gaza and the northern front with Lebanon conclude.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and military spokesperson Daniel Hagari followed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reiterated that the fighting will continue and even expand, regardless of the International Court's decision.
This stance was reinforced by Gallant's announcement of increased ground and air forces, particularly in Rafah, alongside ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages.
On the Lebanese front, following the War Cabinet's rejection of a budget to rehabilitate northern towns and the absence of guarantees for residents' return by September, Netanyahu visited the Northern Command.
There, he announced Israel's plans to ensure border security with Lebanon and Syria and the return of residents, although he withheld specific details from Israel's adversaries.
Despite the leaders' promises to secure the nation and retrieve hostages, Israeli public unrest has escalated with each return of hostages' bodies or new information about their fate.
Meanwhile, efforts to advance negotiations continue.
In this context, US intelligence director William Burns and Mossad chief David Barnea are expected to meet in France on Friday or Saturday, according to a Western source cited by AFP.
Concurrently, Egyptian-Israeli contacts are ongoing to schedule new negotiation sessions, including discussions about the Rafah crossing crisis with US participation. One proposed solution is to transfer the management of the Rafah crossing to the European Union.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Operations
Israel
ICJ
Gaza
Ceasefire
Border
Security
Lebanon
Next
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
Discovery of 300 Turkish Pistols Reveals Sophistication of Smuggling Networks Between Turkey and Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26
Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26
Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-25
PM Mikati welcomes UN Gaza ceasefire resolution, calls for action against Israeli 'aggression' in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-25
PM Mikati welcomes UN Gaza ceasefire resolution, calls for action against Israeli 'aggression' in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-23
Discovery of 300 Turkish Pistols Reveals Sophistication of Smuggling Networks Between Turkey and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-23
Discovery of 300 Turkish Pistols Reveals Sophistication of Smuggling Networks Between Turkey and Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-23
Israeli War Cabinet Agrees to Resume Negotiations Amid Pressure from Hostages' Families
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-23
Israeli War Cabinet Agrees to Resume Negotiations Amid Pressure from Hostages' Families
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-15
Actors protest on Hollywood sidewalks and pour anger on studios
Variety and Tech
2023-07-15
Actors protest on Hollywood sidewalks and pour anger on studios
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-14
EU considers imposing tariffs against Chinese EV companies
Variety and Tech
2023-09-14
EU considers imposing tariffs against Chinese EV companies
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-30
TMC: 5 dead and 14 injured in 7 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-30
TMC: 5 dead and 14 injured in 7 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
0
World News
2024-03-29
Protesters interrupt Biden, Obama, Clinton fundraiser
World News
2024-03-29
Protesters interrupt Biden, Obama, Clinton fundraiser
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms
3
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:45
Berri on Resistance and Liberation Day: Lebanon is committed to its right to defend its land
Lebanon News
07:45
Berri on Resistance and Liberation Day: Lebanon is committed to its right to defend its land
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18
Israel says to stop work of Spanish consulate for Palestinians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18
Israel says to stop work of Spanish consulate for Palestinians
6
World News
02:34
Russia admits Islamic State's responsibility in Moscow attack for the first time
World News
02:34
Russia admits Islamic State's responsibility in Moscow attack for the first time
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
8
Lebanon News
08:35
Lebanon poverty triples to 44 percent amid ongoing crisis, World Bank report reveals
Lebanon News
08:35
Lebanon poverty triples to 44 percent amid ongoing crisis, World Bank report reveals
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More