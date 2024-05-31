Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-31 | 12:26
High views
2min
Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel

Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Once again, Amos Hochstein has presented a roadmap aimed at bringing the ongoing escalation between Lebanon and Israel to a calmer state. 

However, this time, the senior advisor to the US president on energy issues has delved into more detailed American proposals, which are divided into three phases.

- The initial phase involves allowing residents of northern Israeli communities and southern Lebanese communities to return to their homes. This step requires strengthening the Lebanese Armed Forces through recruitment, training, and equipping, according to Hochstein, who did not specify how it would be accomplished.
  
- The second phase includes an economic package for Lebanon designed to demonstrate international support for the Lebanese people. Among the proposed economic aid is a solution to the electricity crisis. Hochstein stated that the US has developed a package that could provide electricity to the Lebanese people for 12 hours a day in a short period.
  
- The final phase involves reaching an agreement on the land border demarcation between Lebanon and Israel. The US envoy considers this a crucial factor in reducing Iran's influence in Lebanon and diminishing the impact of external forces on the small country.

From the Lebanese side, the Lebanese Army has neither confirmed nor denied receiving such a plan. 

Nevertheless, political sources following the matter told LBCI that Hochstein’s proposals were part of the ideas he has been presenting during his frequent visits to Lebanon since October 7. 

He plans to continue discussing these ideas during his upcoming visit to Lebanon, which he has linked to a ceasefire in Gaza.

As for Hezbollah, which had conditioned any agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza, the party’s sources have asserted that Hochstein’s talk is still far from achievable. They argue that any agreement requires both parties’ consent.

Security concerns: Lebanon enhances mobile line verification to curb illegal Syrian migration
Lebanon Withdraws ICC Investigation Request into Israeli War Crimes
LBCI Previous

Download now the LBCI mobile app
