Mikati addresses 'Israeli aggression' in Borrell meeting: Seeking peace amidst southern Lebanon tensions
Lebanon News
2024-01-06 | 06:37
Mikati addresses 'Israeli aggression' in Borrell meeting: Seeking peace amidst southern Lebanon tensions
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed the ongoing collaboration between the Lebanese government and the European Union in social, economic, and administrative reform matters with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.
During their meeting at his residence in Beirut, Mikati emphasized the necessity of resolving the Syrian refugee file by supporting their presence in their homeland to encourage their return.
Regarding the Israeli aggression on Gaza and southern Lebanon, Mikati stated, "We are seekers of peace, not advocates of war. We look forward to achieving stability and are engaged in necessary communications in this regard because any large-scale 'explosion' in southern Lebanon will lead the region into a comprehensive 'blast.'"
He also affirmed Lebanon's commitment to implementing UN Resolution 1701, emphasizing that "full implementation of this resolution requires, first and foremost, stopping Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty and withdrawing from Lebanese territories that are still occupied."
Mikati called for efforts to establish a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue by granting Palestinians their just rights.
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Lebanese
Government
European Union
Josep Borrell
Syria
Refugee
Crisis
Israel
South
Border
Next
Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal
Resolution 1701 adherence: Maronite patriarch warns against Lebanon's 'entanglement' in Gaza conflict
Previous
