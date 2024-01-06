EU’s Borrell says it is necessary to avoid escalation in the Middle East

Lebanon News
2024-01-06 | 08:30
High views
LBCI
LBCI
EU’s Borrell says it is necessary to avoid escalation in the Middle East
2min
EU’s Borrell says it is necessary to avoid escalation in the Middle East

The official responsible for foreign policy in the European Union, Josep Borrell, expressed on Saturday the necessity of avoiding escalation in the Middle East and preventing Lebanon from being dragged into war.

He considered that peace alone ensures security in the Middle East, and Gaza is an integral part of the broader Palestinian issue.

During a joint press conference with the Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, Borrell emphasized that no one will achieve victory through any regional escalation.

He also noted that he is in Lebanon to contribute to finding a solution to the crisis.

Borrell also affirmed that he will spare no effort to make the two-state solution a reality, mentioning that he will visit Saudi Arabia on Sunday to discuss steps toward peace in the region.
 
In response, Bou Habib confirmed that the Lebanese government seeks to de-escalate and that a political solution alone is sufficient to put an end to decades of the long cycle of violence.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the pressure Lebanon is facing due to the displacement crisis has exceeded all limits, emphasizing that if this crisis does not find any resolution, it will pose a threat to the existence of Lebanon.

He also highlighted the importance of enhancing the partnership between Lebanon and the European Union.
 

Lebanon News

EU

Lebanon

Visit

Lebanese officials brace for Hochstein's visit: Hopes pinned on detailed border demarcation plan
Expanding the battlefield: Hezbollah-Israel clashes extend geographically
