Free Patriotic Movement's urgent call for a national stance in 2024
Lebanon News
2024-01-09 | 12:49
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Free Patriotic Movement's urgent call for a national stance in 2024
The Political Council of the Free Patriotic Movement believes that "the expansion of the Israeli war on Gaza to other areas within Palestinian territories and its involvement in southern Lebanon, and the engagement of other countries from Yemen to Iraq, are indicators of a dangerous escalation that threatens to spark a widespread war in the region."
During its first regular meeting for the year 2024, the Council called for the formulation of a national stance to protect Lebanon from aggressions and involvement in war, considering that "there is no solution, peace, or stability in the Middle East except by implementing international resolutions that affirm the right of the Palestinian people to establish their state and restore Lebanon's rights, finding a solution that relieves the burden of Syrian refugees and Palestinian refugees."
The Council emphasized that the Free Patriotic Movement, believing in the unity of Lebanon, considers the authority as a tool to achieve the state's project, stressing the necessity of electing a President as a starting point for restructuring the authority by forming a government with a reformist agenda to be implemented in collaboration with the President.
In this context, the Movement affirmed its openness to anything that facilitates the election of the President based on respect for partnership and balance, considering that a sustainable solution requires exploring the development of the system within the National Accord Document and the constitution derived from the Taif Agreement.
The Council also discussed the "public policy of the Movement and the work program for the new year, approving a series of ideas that represent political, media, and organizational directions for the coming period, to be presented in the television episode featuring the Movement's leader (MP Gebran Bassil) on Wednesday evening on 'OTV.'
Additionally, the Movement extended New Year greetings to the Lebanese, expressing the wish that the new year witnesses a revival of the state's project based on reformist foundations, emphasizing the unity of the state, protecting its diversity, building a productive economy, and establishing a sound financial system to lift the country from the brink of collapse.
Lebanon News
Free Patriotic Movement
Lebanon
Peace
Israel
Gaza
War
South
President
