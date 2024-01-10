Parliamentary Delegation Discusses Israeli Attacks and National Affairs in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-01-10 | 06:37
Parliamentary Delegation Discusses Israeli Attacks and National Affairs in Lebanon
Parliamentary Delegation Discusses Israeli Attacks and National Affairs in Lebanon

A delegation from the Democratic Gathering parliamentary bloc, led by MP Faisal Al-Sayegh, met with the "National Accord" bloc. 
The attendees discussed Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, the presidency, the Chief of Staff of the Lebanese Army, and the general budget.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Parliament

Mikati meets with the German Foreign Minister, Wronecka, and Riza: Lebanon respects international resolutions
'Chilled excitement:' In videos, Lebanon sees first snowfall amid delayed season
