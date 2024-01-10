Mikati meets with the German Foreign Minister, Wronecka, and Riza: Lebanon respects international resolutions

Lebanon News
2024-01-10 | 07:00
High views
Mikati meets with the German Foreign Minister, Wronecka, and Riza: Lebanon respects international resolutions
2min
Mikati meets with the German Foreign Minister, Wronecka, and Riza: Lebanon respects international resolutions

The caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed his commitment to maintaining strong relations with Germany during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the Grand Serail. In the meeting, Mikati thanked Germany for supporting Lebanon across various levels.

Mikati highlighted Lebanon's respect for international decisions, starting with the ceasefire agreement to achieve lasting stability in southern Lebanon. He called for support for the Lebanese Army to enable it to fulfill its duties.

Mikati stated, "It is time to find a permanent and fair solution to the Palestinian cause, initiating a ceasefire and launching an international track for a final and comprehensive resolution based on the two-state solution."

Baerbock noted the importance of implementing UN Resolution 1701.

Mikati also welcomed the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, who briefed him on the upcoming meeting between the UN Secretary-General and the heads of UN political programs worldwide.

During the meeting, Mikati discussed the content of his message to the UN Secretary-General regarding Resolution 1701 and the situation in the south.

He also met with the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Riza, to discuss development programs, the 2024 development plan, economic and livelihood issues affecting Lebanese citizens, and strengthening cooperation between the UN and the Lebanese state.

Mikati further held meetings with the Secretary-General of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ambassador Hani Chemaitelly, Lebanon's Ambassador to the UK, Rami Mortada, Mount Lebanon Governor Judge Mohammed Makawi, and the President of the Council for Development and Reconstruction, Nabil El-Jisr.

Lebanon News

Najib Mikati

German

Foreign

Minister

Wronecka

Riza

UN

Lebanon

Resolutions

