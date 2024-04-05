Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Netanyahu may provoke conflict with Lebanon for self-interest, not for his people

General Secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative, Mustafa Barghouti, highlighted the United States' frustration with Israel's perceived shortcomings, including its failure to secure the release of prisoners, suppress resistance movements, establish control, and expel Gaza residents to Egypt.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he suggested that the United States could have intervened earlier if it had wished to, indicating a potential shift in diplomatic dynamics.



Speaking on the viability of coexistence with the Israeli system, Barghouti asserted that recent events have made it clear that such coexistence is not feasible.



"There is no solution for Palestinians except to hold democratic elections after the war ends," Barghouti stated, advocating for a democratic process as a means of progress.



Regarding Hamas, Barghouti acknowledged its losses in both human lives and infrastructure but noted a corresponding increase in its popularity. He highlighted a growing Palestinian trend towards supporting resistance forces.



However, Barghouti underscored the importance of national unity and a representative government for Palestinians, emphasizing the need for inclusivity in governance.



In addition to tensions with the United States, Barghouti pointed out international pressure facing Israel from countries including Britain and the US.



He also expressed concerns that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might instigate conflict with Lebanon to maintain power, prioritizing his position over the welfare of his people.



Finally, Barghouti called for accountability, urging Israel to compensate for its actions and crimes committed.