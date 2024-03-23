The Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri dispatched a telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing condolences for the victims of the terrorist attack targeting the outskirts of Moscow.



The telegram conveyed: "Your Excellency President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, on my behalf, on behalf of the Lebanese Parliament, and behalf of the Lebanese people, we extend our deepest condolences and sincere solidarity with the Russian people and the families of the victims who fell victim to the terrorist attack that targeted a shopping center and a celebration hall in the outskirts of Moscow, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery."



The message added: "We take this opportunity to express our condemnation and denunciation of this cowardly terrorist act that targeted innocent civilians.''



In the message, Berri continued: ''It also reaffirms that terrorism has no religion or identity, whether committed by individuals, groups, or through state-sponsored terrorism.''



Furthermore, the telegram added: ''Its persistence, as seen in Moscow and many other regions worldwide, constitutes an ongoing aggression against humanity as a whole and against the divine religions and their noble values."



"This necessitates urgent international efforts to dry up its sources and thwart its destructive projects against international security and peace," Berri stated in the message to President Putin.



Additionally, Speaker Berri expressed condolences to his Russian counterpart, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.