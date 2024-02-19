Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum

2024-02-19 | 11:54
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
 
The parliamentary delegation visiting London, initiated by MP Fouad Makhzoumi, highlighted the dangers facing Lebanon as a result of the ongoing war in the south and the ongoing vacancy in the presidency.

The members of the delegation spoke about these two topics and other topics, such as the issue of displaced Syrians and financial and administrative reforms.

A meeting was held at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office with Charles King, Director of the Middle East Office, Tariq Ahmad, Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, Commonwealth and United Nations, and Kylie Garrett, responsible for the Lebanon Office.

While there was a British emphasis on the necessity of implementing Resolution 1701 by the Lebanese and Israeli sides and continuing communication to prevent the spread of war in Lebanon, the British stressed that electing a president was a priority to keep pace with any future settlements.

In the next two days, the parliamentary delegation will continue discussions and dialogues in the British capital regarding the Lebanese situation.

Members of the delegation, led by MP Makhzoumi, have prepared papers concerning the political and economic situation, trying to make it a road map out of the crisis.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Parliamentary

Delegation

London

Initiative

War

Lebanon

Presidential

Vacuum

