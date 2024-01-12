News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Prova
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ziad Makary's updates: Laws on rents and schools rejected, Chief of Staff unaddressed
Lebanon News
2024-01-12 | 05:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ziad Makary's updates: Laws on rents and schools rejected, Chief of Staff unaddressed
The Minister of Information in the caretaker government, Ziad Makary, announced, "Three laws related to rents and schools have been rejected, and the issue of the Chief of Staff has not been discussed."
He explained after the government session held on Friday morning that "the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, is awaiting a response from the Minister of Defense regarding the appointment of a new Chief of Staff, and the matters are not complicated so far."
As for the waste issue, Makary confirmed that "there are clauses that have been approved and others postponed for further study."
Regarding the issue of crude oil, he announced that "the clauses requiring modification have been amended."
Lebanon News
Ziad Makary
Laws
Rents
Schools
Chief of Staff
Lebanon
Next
From Bab el-Mandeb to Beirut: Mufti Kabalan's vision for regional balance
MP Marwan Hamadeh advocates presidential election amidst Parliamentary challenges
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Lebanon responds to Israel's UN message: Lebanon is committed to international laws, including Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Lebanon responds to Israel's UN message: Lebanon is committed to international laws, including Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
A pledge for change: Parents reject amendments to educational laws
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
A pledge for change: Parents reject amendments to educational laws
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-10
Lebanon stands with Gaza: Nationwide closure of schools and public institutions announced for Monday
Lebanon News
2023-12-10
Lebanon stands with Gaza: Nationwide closure of schools and public institutions announced for Monday
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Cabinet Approves Funding for Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:39
Cabinet Approves Funding for Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges
0
Lebanon News
09:06
Berri's diplomatic agenda: Talks with British Shadow Foreign Secretary and French Ambassador
Lebanon News
09:06
Berri's diplomatic agenda: Talks with British Shadow Foreign Secretary and French Ambassador
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Cabinet Approves Funding for Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:39
Cabinet Approves Funding for Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:18
From Bab el-Mandeb to Beirut: Mufti Kabalan's vision for regional balance
Lebanon News
06:18
From Bab el-Mandeb to Beirut: Mufti Kabalan's vision for regional balance
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Jordan condemns Israeli forces' raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, citing international law violations
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Jordan condemns Israeli forces' raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, citing international law violations
0
World News
04:13
ICJ hears Israel's response to allegations of genocide in Gaza
World News
04:13
ICJ hears Israel's response to allegations of genocide in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
05:53
Ziad Makary's updates: Laws on rents and schools rejected, Chief of Staff unaddressed
Lebanon News
05:53
Ziad Makary's updates: Laws on rents and schools rejected, Chief of Staff unaddressed
0
Variety and Tech
2023-10-26
US First Lady shines in Lebanese-American designer's dress for Australian State Dinner
Variety and Tech
2023-10-26
US First Lady shines in Lebanese-American designer's dress for Australian State Dinner
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
2
Lebanon News
05:04
Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits
Lebanon News
05:04
Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits
3
Press Highlights
02:12
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war
Press Highlights
02:12
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war
4
Middle East News
12:15
Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court
Middle East News
12:15
Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court
5
Middle East News
10:18
Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response
Middle East News
10:18
Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response
6
World News
04:13
ICJ hears Israel's response to allegations of genocide in Gaza
World News
04:13
ICJ hears Israel's response to allegations of genocide in Gaza
7
Middle East News
03:50
Yemeni Armed Forces condemn aggressive raids, mourn losses in capital and provinces
Middle East News
03:50
Yemeni Armed Forces condemn aggressive raids, mourn losses in capital and provinces
8
Press Highlights
03:24
Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials
Press Highlights
03:24
Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More