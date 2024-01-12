Ziad Makary's updates: Laws on rents and schools rejected, Chief of Staff unaddressed

2024-01-12 | 05:53
Ziad Makary&#39;s updates: Laws on rents and schools rejected, Chief of Staff unaddressed
0min
Ziad Makary's updates: Laws on rents and schools rejected, Chief of Staff unaddressed

The Minister of Information in the caretaker government, Ziad Makary, announced, "Three laws related to rents and schools have been rejected, and the issue of the Chief of Staff has not been discussed."

He explained after the government session held on Friday morning that "the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, is awaiting a response from the Minister of Defense regarding the appointment of a new Chief of Staff, and the matters are not complicated so far."

As for the waste issue, Makary confirmed that "there are clauses that have been approved and others postponed for further study."

Regarding the issue of crude oil, he announced that "the clauses requiring modification have been amended."

Lebanon News

Ziad Makary

Laws

Rents

Schools

Chief of Staff

Lebanon

