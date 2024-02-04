News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-04 | 11:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
Report by Lara El Hashem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In an unexpected move midway through the academic year, some Catholic schools in Lebanon surprised parents with increased fees per student, ranging from LBP 4 to 5 million.
According to memorandums received by parents, these hikes were justified by a series of increases in:
- Daily transportation allowances for teachers and staff.
- Rising costs of purchases.
- Increased amounts owed to the social security fund.
The surprise in the fee hikes came through one school specifying a sum of LBP 900,000 for the teachers' compensation fund as one of the justifications for the 5 million increase.
This amount was supposed to be paid by non-free private schools from the schools' profits, not as an addition to tuition fees. Based on this agreement, private-sector teachers ended their strike.
Where does the Code of Honor, signed between educational institutions and their unions, including the teachers' union, stand now? What about the apparent deviation from it?
Teachers argue that schools are using the 900,000 increase as a pretext to impose additional fees on parents. The surprise lies in the fact that the parent committees in some schools reported these increases, which are supposed to represent the voice of parents, not the administration.
The schools that reported these increases are currently few, but there is concern that the situation might escalate to more schools.
Will the Education Ministry intervene to correct what was agreed upon under its supervision, or will parents, each time, find themselves as the weakest link in the chain?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanese
Education
Crisis
Catholic
Schools
Lebanon
Parents
Tuition
Hikes
Next
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
Economic Parallels and Challenges: Lebanon and Egypt
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-31
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
Lebanon News
2024-01-31
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-17
Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis
Lebanon News
2024-01-17
Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-02
Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis
Lebanon News
2024-02-02
Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-01
British Foreign Secretary arrives to Lebanon to meet with Lebanese officials
Lebanon News
2024-02-01
British Foreign Secretary arrives to Lebanon to meet with Lebanese officials
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-03
Economic Parallels and Challenges: Lebanon and Egypt
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-03
Economic Parallels and Challenges: Lebanon and Egypt
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-03
Hezbollah Strongly Condemns US Aggression in Iraq and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-03
Hezbollah Strongly Condemns US Aggression in Iraq and Syria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31
Fatah and Hamas delegations meet in the Palestinian embassy in Lebanon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31
Fatah and Hamas delegations meet in the Palestinian embassy in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-02
BDL Central Council convenes on Friday to make amendments to Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-02
BDL Central Council convenes on Friday to make amendments to Circular 151
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:43
Hezbollah mourns loss of Mohammad Jawdat Yahya from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:43
Hezbollah mourns loss of Mohammad Jawdat Yahya from southern Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
00:44
Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence
Press Highlights
00:44
Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence
3
Lebanon News
06:26
Sheikh Kabalan: Hezbollah's role is a strategic guarantee for Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:26
Sheikh Kabalan: Hezbollah's role is a strategic guarantee for Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
5
Middle East News
01:06
US Navy conducts preemptive strike against Houthi missile in the Red Sea
Middle East News
01:06
US Navy conducts preemptive strike against Houthi missile in the Red Sea
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:29
UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:29
UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Sullivan: US intends further strikes on Iran-backed groups
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Sullivan: US intends further strikes on Iran-backed groups
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More