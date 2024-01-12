MP Marwan Hamadeh advocates presidential election amidst Parliamentary challenges

Lebanon News
2024-01-12 | 05:40
High views
MP Marwan Hamadeh advocates presidential election amidst Parliamentary challenges
3min
MP Marwan Hamadeh advocates presidential election amidst Parliamentary challenges

Member of the Democratic Gathering bloc, MP Marwan Hamadeh, emphasized the need to elect a president, considering that it is not possible to continue preventing the convening of the parliament or absenting from attending the sessions.

He said, "We have never been absent from the parliament, and every time we vote for a person, it does not mean hostility towards the other person."

Hamadeh spoke about the invitation extended by the former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, to the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, for dinner on Monday, explaining that "the invitation is not for Sleiman Frangieh, the presidential candidate, but an invitation for Sleiman Frangieh, the northern leader of the Marada Movement."

He noted that the dinner is part of the steps taken by the Progressive Socialist Party and the Democratic Gathering bloc to resolve a series of issues.

Speaking on LBCI’s "Naharkom Said” TV show, he revealed that "there are other meetings to come with other parties."

On the other hand, Hamadeh believed that the dynamics of the ongoing war have overshadowed all efforts at calming; pointing out that all American, French, German, and other visits are just a "raising of burdens."

He pointed out that Israel continues its plan to destroy Gaza and achieve specific goals in it. The objectives are adjusted because Israel has not been able to liberate hostages militarily and has also failed to liquidate "Hamas."

In addition, he noted that Israel has suffered unprecedented losses in its successive wars against the Arabs.

He believed that the Arab-Israeli conflict has never expanded to cover all these arenas, and it is evident that there is a real Iranian-American war.

He said, "The only protective front on the borders of Palestine is Lebanon, which was supposed to be the last country to support militarily and the first country to support politically, diplomatically, and in the media for the Palestinian cause. Now it is thrown into the midst of war by an Iranian decision, and we hope that Hezbollah does not escalate further."

He pointed out that "wherever we look, there is a world war distributed among minor regional wars."

Ziad Makary's updates: Laws on rents and schools rejected, Chief of Staff unaddressed
Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits
LBCI Previous

