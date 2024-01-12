News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Prova
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Marwan Hamadeh advocates presidential election amidst Parliamentary challenges
Lebanon News
2024-01-12 | 05:40
High views
Share
Share
3
min
MP Marwan Hamadeh advocates presidential election amidst Parliamentary challenges
Member of the Democratic Gathering bloc, MP Marwan Hamadeh, emphasized the need to elect a president, considering that it is not possible to continue preventing the convening of the parliament or absenting from attending the sessions.
He said, "We have never been absent from the parliament, and every time we vote for a person, it does not mean hostility towards the other person."
Hamadeh spoke about the invitation extended by the former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, to the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, for dinner on Monday, explaining that "the invitation is not for Sleiman Frangieh, the presidential candidate, but an invitation for Sleiman Frangieh, the northern leader of the Marada Movement."
He noted that the dinner is part of the steps taken by the Progressive Socialist Party and the Democratic Gathering bloc to resolve a series of issues.
Speaking on LBCI’s "Naharkom Said” TV show, he revealed that "there are other meetings to come with other parties."
On the other hand, Hamadeh believed that the dynamics of the ongoing war have overshadowed all efforts at calming; pointing out that all American, French, German, and other visits are just a "raising of burdens."
He pointed out that Israel continues its plan to destroy Gaza and achieve specific goals in it. The objectives are adjusted because Israel has not been able to liberate hostages militarily and has also failed to liquidate "Hamas."
In addition, he noted that Israel has suffered unprecedented losses in its successive wars against the Arabs.
He believed that the Arab-Israeli conflict has never expanded to cover all these arenas, and it is evident that there is a real Iranian-American war.
He said, "The only protective front on the borders of Palestine is Lebanon, which was supposed to be the last country to support militarily and the first country to support politically, diplomatically, and in the media for the Palestinian cause. Now it is thrown into the midst of war by an Iranian decision, and we hope that Hezbollah does not escalate further."
He pointed out that "wherever we look, there is a world war distributed among minor regional wars."
Lebanon News
MP
Marwan Hamadeh
President
Election
Lebanon
Israel
Democratic Gathering Bloc
Next
Ziad Makary's updates: Laws on rents and schools rejected, Chief of Staff unaddressed
Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-01
Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression, addresses presidential vacancy impact
Lebanon News
2023-11-01
Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression, addresses presidential vacancy impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-05
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
Lebanon News
2024-01-05
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-02
Third phase of the ground operation: Israel's comprehensive plan along Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-02
Third phase of the ground operation: Israel's comprehensive plan along Gaza and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-31
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-31
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges
0
Lebanon News
09:06
Berri's diplomatic agenda: Talks with British Shadow Foreign Secretary and French Ambassador
Lebanon News
09:06
Berri's diplomatic agenda: Talks with British Shadow Foreign Secretary and French Ambassador
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Cabinet Approves Funding for Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:39
Cabinet Approves Funding for Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:18
From Bab el-Mandeb to Beirut: Mufti Kabalan's vision for regional balance
Lebanon News
06:18
From Bab el-Mandeb to Beirut: Mufti Kabalan's vision for regional balance
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Cabinet Approves Funding for Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:39
Cabinet Approves Funding for Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-19
Lebanon's Lost Golden Era: From Economic Powerhouse to Current Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-19
Lebanon's Lost Golden Era: From Economic Powerhouse to Current Challenges
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-07
MEA clarifies the security messages sent did not originate from the airline
Lebanon News
2024-01-07
MEA clarifies the security messages sent did not originate from the airline
0
Lebanon News
05:40
MP Marwan Hamadeh advocates presidential election amidst Parliamentary challenges
Lebanon News
05:40
MP Marwan Hamadeh advocates presidential election amidst Parliamentary challenges
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
2
Lebanon News
05:04
Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits
Lebanon News
05:04
Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits
3
Press Highlights
02:12
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war
Press Highlights
02:12
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war
4
Middle East News
12:15
Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court
Middle East News
12:15
Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court
5
Middle East News
10:18
Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response
Middle East News
10:18
Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response
6
World News
04:13
ICJ hears Israel's response to allegations of genocide in Gaza
World News
04:13
ICJ hears Israel's response to allegations of genocide in Gaza
7
Middle East News
03:50
Yemeni Armed Forces condemn aggressive raids, mourn losses in capital and provinces
Middle East News
03:50
Yemeni Armed Forces condemn aggressive raids, mourn losses in capital and provinces
8
Press Highlights
03:24
Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials
Press Highlights
03:24
Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More