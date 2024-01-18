News
Red Sea Crisis: Rethinking Global Trade Infrastructure and Geographic Alternatives
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-18 | 09:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Red Sea Crisis: Rethinking Global Trade Infrastructure and Geographic Alternatives
As security tensions escalate in the Red Sea, the risks to global trade and the economy increase. Given that it is a vital artery for 12% of global maritime trade, the Red Sea is the fastest maritime passage between Asia and Europe. Mediterranean, African, and even American countries have crucially relied upon it.
The shipping costs have more than doubled as ships are forced to take much longer routes, circumventing the Cape of Good Hope in southern Africa as an alternative. Major global traders and manufacturers are facing shipment delays, exemplified by companies like Tesla, which suspended production due to delays in receiving components from Asia.
Despite having an alternative maritime route with Asia through the Pacific Ocean, even the United States has experienced a significant rise in costs. This is because demand from American companies on the eastern side has increased, shifting from the Red Sea route.
The significant issue is that these companies are forced to take a longer route around South America because the Panama Canal, connecting the eastern and western sides of the United States, is almost paralyzed due to drought.
Observers are concerned about the continued crisis in the Red Sea as it intensifies the impact of inflation. This situation could lead to the disruption of many goods worldwide.
In any case, the Red Sea crisis exposes the rigidity of the global trade infrastructure and the extent of interdependence among countries in meeting their needs. Will nations and companies reconsider their strategies and turn to geographically closer alternatives?
News Bulletin Reports
Red Sea
Geograhy
