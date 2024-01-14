Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: A hundred days passed and Gaza resists and perseveres

Lebanon News
2024-01-14 | 08:55
High views
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: A hundred days passed and Gaza resists and perseveres
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: A hundred days passed and Gaza resists and perseveres

Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: A hundred days passed and Gaza resists and perseveres
On the occasion of the one-week anniversary of the passing of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasized that “the martyr ‘Hajj Jawad’ in 2006 was a field commander, and in Syria, he was a leader in the confrontation with ISIS, and we take pride in being part of this fight.”

Sayyed Nasrallah said, “Our problem with our military and security leaders is that in their lives, we cannot mention their names and talk about their biographies, and after their martyrdom, we cannot say much because we are still in the heart of the battle.”

He also mentioned, “A hundred days, and Gaza resists and perseveres, and its people are in a legendary state of resilience unparalleled in history.”
 
“Israel in the war on Gaza is more strict and secretive about news and information than in any other war,” he indicated, saying that every day there are human losses for the Israeli enemy on the Gaza front, the Lebanon front, and the West Bank.

“What is happening in the Red Sea has dealt a strong blow to the enemy's economy and ports,” he said. 

Nasrallah also pointed out, “If the current course continues in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq, it will lead to a clear result: the enemy government will have no choice but to accept the conditions of the resistance in Gaza.”

“If Biden and those with him think that Yemenis will stop supporting Gaza in the Red Sea, they are mistaken and ignorant,” Sayyed Nasrallah warned.

Furthermore, he indicated that 18 Kornet missiles hit targets at the Meron base, saying, “The video we published does not reveal all the truth about the Meron base. These are some of the missiles and some of the targets that were hit.”
“The one who should fear going to war with Lebanon is Israel,” Nasrallah said.

He then urged, “Stop the aggression on Gaza first and then talk about anything else.”

Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah assured, “We have been ready for war for 99 days, and we are not afraid of it. We will fight in it without limits, regulations, or boundaries.”


 
Developing 
 

From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence
War effects on Lebanese perceptions: Study reveals sectarian divide
