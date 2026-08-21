Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
21-08-2026 | 02:43
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Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
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Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Friday, August 21, 2026, the prices of 95-octane gasoline and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 15,000, and diesel by LBP 24,000, while gas prices remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,471,000 
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,489,000 
* Diesel: LBP 2,399,000 
* Gas canister: LBP 1,175,000

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