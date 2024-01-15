News
Saudi Ambassador meets Grand Mufti, affirms Kingdom's commitment to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-15 | 07:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi Ambassador meets Grand Mufti, affirms Kingdom's commitment to Lebanon
Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, affirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands with Lebanon, its people, and institutions and will spare no effort in contributing to any endeavor to resolve Lebanon's multiple crises.
The ambassador's statement came after he met with the Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Daryan at Dar al-Fatwa, where discussions revolved around general issues concerning Lebanon and the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and the Palestinian people.
Ambassador Bukhari declared the Kingdom's support for all Arab and Islamic causes, especially the continuous aggression on Gaza and the Palestinian people, who endure attacks on their land, sanctities, and population.
Meanwhile, Grand Mufti Daryan emphasized the essential role of the Kingdom in the development of the state and its institutions. Dar al-Fatwa is consistently eager to collaborate with Arab brothers, especially the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the forefront, supporting Lebanon and its people and Arab and Islamic causes.
He expressed hope that the efforts of the Kingdom and the Quintet Committee would lead to finding a solution at the earliest opportunity, assisting in the election of a president. This step is seen as the first towards the recovery of the state and its institutions.
Lebanon News
Saudi Arabia
Ambassador
Grand Mufti
Walid Bukhari
Abdel Latif Daryan
Lebanon
Dar Al-Fatwa
Gaza
Palestinians
Quintet Committee
President
Elections
