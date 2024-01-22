Lebanese diplomacy unfolds: Quintet Committee's ambassadors to 'strategize' in Beirut this week

Lebanon News
2024-01-22 | 05:51
High views
Lebanese diplomacy unfolds: Quintet Committee's ambassadors to 'strategize' in Beirut this week
Lebanese diplomacy unfolds: Quintet Committee's ambassadors to 'strategize' in Beirut this week

It is reported that an ambassadors' meeting of the Quintet Committee's countries will take place in Beirut this week, to be followed by these ambassadors engaging with Lebanese officials and leaders.

This will coincide with meetings of the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, with officials in both Riyadh and Doha.

The sources suggest that the Quintet Committee's ambassadors are working towards agreeing on a unified point of view, especially after the issue of the presidency has encountered obstacles that can only be overcome by confirming the third option.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ambassadors

Quintet Committee

Beirut

Presidency

Meeting

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Riyadh

Doha

