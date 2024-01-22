Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement

The president of the Teachers' Syndicate in private schools, Nehme Mahfoud, affirmed to LBCI that he would not sign the current agreement due to the discrepancy in the amount allocated by the Union of Private Educational Institutions in the agreement for retired teachers per student.



The agreed amount is LBP 900,000 instead of the one million lira.



Mahfoud clarified that this amount does not cover the required 60 billion monthly for a six-fold increase in the salaries of retired teachers.



He emphasized that the Union of Private Educational Institutions must guarantee the remaining 600 billion "as not all private schools will commit to this, especially those on the fringes."