Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement

Lebanon News
2024-01-22 | 06:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement

The president of the Teachers' Syndicate in private schools, Nehme Mahfoud, affirmed to LBCI that he would not sign the current agreement due to the discrepancy in the amount allocated by the Union of Private Educational Institutions in the agreement for retired teachers per student.

The agreed amount is LBP 900,000 instead of the one million lira.

Mahfoud clarified that this amount does not cover the required 60 billion monthly for a six-fold increase in the salaries of retired teachers.

He emphasized that the Union of Private Educational Institutions must guarantee the remaining 600 billion "as not all private schools will commit to this, especially those on the fringes."

Lebanon News

Nehme Mahfoud

LBCI

Sign

Agreement

LBCI Next
UN's role in de-escalation: Lebanon's Defense Minister and Coordinator share insights
Lebanese diplomacy unfolds: Quintet Committee's ambassadors to 'strategize' in Beirut this week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-07

Oman signs concession agreement with Lebanon's CC Energy Development

LBCI
World News
2023-12-28

Mexican President commends reaching 'significant agreements' with the US on immigration

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-22

UN calls Israel-Hamas agreement a 'significant step' but 'much more needs to be done'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-16

Jordanian Foreign Minister to Al Jazeera: We will not sign the energy and water exchange agreement with Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

UN's role in de-escalation: Lebanon's Defense Minister and Coordinator share insights

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Lebanese diplomacy unfolds: Quintet Committee's ambassadors to 'strategize' in Beirut this week

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Undermining competence: Future Movement's response to 'unjust removal of Amal Shaaban'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Postponed power play: Geagea on the delay of presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Lebanese diplomacy unfolds: Quintet Committee's ambassadors to 'strategize' in Beirut this week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11

Lisa Johnson's new mission in Lebanon amid presidential vacuum, regional conflicts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

Lebanese expatriates: Pillars of economic stability

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Ministry of Social Affairs' website undergoes cybersecurity breach

LBCI
Middle East News
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Parliament website subjected to hacking attempt

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More