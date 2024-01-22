Undermining competence: Future Movement's response to 'unjust removal of Amal Shaaban'

2024-01-22
Undermining competence: Future Movement&#39;s response to &#39;unjust removal of Amal Shaaban&#39;
2min
Undermining competence: Future Movement's response to 'unjust removal of Amal Shaaban'

The Future Movement announced that the "message of injustice" against Amal Shaaban had been delivered, endorsed by the Minister of Education, Abbas Al-Halabi, and explicitly covered by his political authority through two decisions issued on Monday to remove her from her position as the head of the examinations department and secretary of the Equivalence Committee for pre-university education.

In a statement, it said, "The trust in the honorable minister has been disappointed, who chose to align with his political authority, unfortunately, in a position against Amal Shaaban, and in the context of undermining the Ministry of Education and every honest and reputable employee known for their competence, in the service of those who, since the beginning of fabricating accusations against her, aimed to discredit her and remove her from her position."

The Future Movement added, "What the honorable judge did against the ministry and its institutions is shameful. Instead of using his position to restore the rights and dignity of an employee who fell victim to conspiracy and false accusations."

It continued: "He presented a disgraceful example in how he made the decent and honorable employees in the ministry as sacrificial lambs for deals, exchanges, appeasements, ambitions, and sectarian practices, to say the least."

It emphasized that what happened will not pass unnoticed and will be subject to legal follow-up within the framework of institutions, but it will be built on the "message of injustice" that has reached its full extent, "and the one who seeks trouble will find it!"

Lebanon News

Future Movement

Amal Shaaban

Ministry Of Education

Abbas Al-Halabi

Lebanon

School

Lebanese diplomacy unfolds: Quintet Committee's ambassadors to 'strategize' in Beirut this week
Postponed power play: Geagea on the delay of presidential elections
