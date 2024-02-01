Disagreement over final form of the budget

The budget proposal approved by the parliament last week has not reached the Cabinet for the call to hold a government session to issue it.



"Al-Akhbar" learned there is a dispute over the project's final form after amendments were made to some of its provisions in the parliament's general session.



The disagreements mainly revolve around fines imposed on beneficiaries of the Sayrafah platform, traders who benefited from support, and the tax on the profits of financial companies.