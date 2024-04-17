News
Legislative Session in Lebanon Threatened by Border Tensions: Municipal Elections in Question
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-17 | 11:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Legislative Session in Lebanon Threatened by Border Tensions: Municipal Elections in Question
A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Once again, municipal and mayoral elections are likely to be postponed, this time due to confrontations on the Lebanese-Israeli border.
On Thursday, April 25th, a legislative session is scheduled with two key items on the agenda set by the Bureau of the Parliament, which met in Ain al-Tineh. The most significant of these items is the municipal elections.
Opinions among the parliamentary blocs are split on this issue, with two differing perspectives.
The session on Thursday is expected to have a quorum, with over 65 deputies present, including representatives from Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and their allies, as well as members of the Democratic Gathering and National Moderation blocs.
According to information made available to LBCI, deputies from the Free Patriotic Movement are expected to attend the session and will meet with Caretaker Minister of Interior Bassam al-Mawlawi beforehand to decide how to proceed.
If there are confirmed logistical, security, and political challenges, the likely course of action will be to postpone the elections.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese Forces, the Kataeb, and some independent and Change MPs continue to boycott parliamentary sessions in line with their stance against legislating during the presidential vacancy.
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Elections
Next
Israel Advocates for Regional Coalition Against Iran
Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel
Previous
