Diplomatic sources revealed the dimensions of the meeting of the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee in Ain el-Tineh.



These sources pointed out to "Nidaa Al-Watan" that there is an opportunity on the horizon to elect a president for the republic during the Gaza war truce.



They stated, "This means that the conditions are available for the Quintet to provide momentum for holding presidential elections."



These sources considered that the timing of the ambassadors' movement at this stage requires managing the engines at the maximum possible speed, in conjunction with the supposed truce, before the war returns, making the achievement hoped for impossible.