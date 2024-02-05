Israeli FM says 'time is running out' for diplomatic solution in southern Lebanon

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that "time is running out" to reach a diplomatic solution in South Lebanon, which has been witnessing daily exchanges of shelling for months between Israel and Hezbollah.



Katz told his French counterpart, Stephane Sejourne, that "Israel will take military action to repatriate citizens who have been evacuated from their homes" to its northern border region if a diplomatic solution is not reached to end the violence, according to a statement from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



AFP