Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-02-05
High views
0min
Hezbollah announced on Monday that its fighters successfully targeted strategic sites in Lebanon with rocket weapons, resulting in "direct hits."

The first target mentioned is the Samaqa site located in the hills of Kfarchouba and the occupied Shebaa farms. The fighters deployed rocket weapons to strike the specified locations, achieving direct hits.

Additionally, Hezbollah reported another successful operation targeting the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Shebaa farms. The use of rocket weapons in this attack also resulted in direct hits.
 

Mansouri Heads to Saudi Arabia for Financial Conference and Official Meetings
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
