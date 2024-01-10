US Envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Lebanon: Uncertainty about pursuing regional stability

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-10 | 10:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US Envoy Amos Hochstein&#39;s visit to Lebanon: Uncertainty about pursuing regional stability
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
US Envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Lebanon: Uncertainty about pursuing regional stability

In an anticipated visit on Thursday, US envoy Amos Hochstein is set to meet with Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, and others. 

The primary focus of discussions is expected to center around the issue of a ceasefire, which is Hochstein's repeated request, particularly in the southern border region near the Blue Line, along with concerns related to the disputed area of Ghajar. 

Hochstein's request aligns with efforts to reach an agreement addressing reservations along the Blue Line and violations in the Ghajar area in exchange for the return of settlers to the northern settlements. The envisioned deal includes commitments from both Israel and Hezbollah to adhere to UN Resolution 1701, with guarantees for the cessation of hostilities.

Insiders familiar with Hochstein's visit caution that the negotiations will not be as straightforward as some may anticipate, emphasizing the complexity of details involved in both the ceasefire and the broader agreement. 

Sources indicate that progress was nearly achieved during the Naqoura meetings over the summer regarding the Blue Line and Ghajar, where a preliminary agreement was reached. 
 
However, it fell through after leaks to Lebanese media, particularly Al-Akhbar newspaper, triggering Israeli criticism against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The price of compromise was perceived as merely removing Hezbollah's tents from the Kfarchouba Hills. The final resolution is expected to be solidified in the suspended tripartite meetings in Naqoura, which have been on hold since October.

Additionally, the matter of Shebaa Farms and Kfarchouba Hills is reportedly not on the US and Israeli agenda, but it remains a fundamental demand from the Lebanese side. Lebanon asserts that these are occupied Lebanese territories, and any arrangement freeing them from Israeli control would be a decisive factor in securing stability and lasting tranquility along the southern border. 

The Lebanese Armed Forces are envisioned to be the sole legitimate armed forces in the southern border region. These diplomatic efforts unfold against the backdrop of ongoing conflict in the south, which Hezbollah consistently links to the continuous fighting in the Gaza Strip. 

There are no assurances from Hochstein that Israel might refrain from launching a comprehensive war against Hezbollah at any moment.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

US

Envoy

Amos Hochstein

Visit

Lebanon

Uncertainty

Regional

Stability

LBCI Next
Brooklyn tunnel 'fiasco:' Clash and chaos at Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters
Targeting Hamas: Unraveling Israeli assassinations' saga in the Palestinian struggle
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07

US envoy Hochstein's visit to Lebanon: A message of stability

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-27

Turkey and Lebanon: Erdogan and Mikati discuss regional stability

LBCI
Middle East News
05:38

Blinken to visit Bahrain on an unannounced stop of his regional tour: US official

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

Crisis Unfolding: US Envoy's Visit to Beirut and Hezbollah's Diplomatic Maneuvers

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Limited progress: Israel's actions despite US concerns on multiple fronts amidst tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

Political ripples: Independent MPs spark movement amidst stagnation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Gaza post-war vision: Blinken's Ramallah discussions reveal US reform proposals amid Palestinian President's demands

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Western journalism's double standards: Controversial interview with Mustafa Barghouti sparks outrage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Western journalism's double standards: Controversial interview with Mustafa Barghouti sparks outrage

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-01

At COP28, Macron calls on G7 nations to stop using coal before 2030

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:14

Lebanon Awaits Hochstein in a Dual Mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04

Diverse political and sectarian unity: The funeral procession of Saleh al-Arouri

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:25

UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:59

Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:04

Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Israeli shelling kills civilian in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:56

Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More