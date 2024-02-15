Israel says it killed senior leader of Hezbollah-affiliated Radwan Force

Lebanon News
2024-02-15 | 09:12
High views
Israel says it killed senior leader of Hezbollah-affiliated Radwan Force
Israel says it killed senior leader of Hezbollah-affiliated Radwan Force

The Israeli army said on Thursday that an airstrike it carried out on the Lebanese city of Nabatieh on Wednesday evening resulted in the killing of a senior commander in the Radwan Force of Hezbollah and his MP, along with a third fighter.

It mentioned that the commander and his MP were Ali Mohammad Al-Debs and Hassan Ibrahim Issa.

It added that Al-Debs had helped plan a bombing on the side of a road in northern Israel last March, and had been involved in cross-border fighting since October.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Israel

Senior

Leader

Hezbollah

Radwan Force

Nabatieh

Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon
Saad Hariri to "Al-Hadath": Standing with the people of Gaza is a priority
Related Articles

