Israel says it killed senior leader of Hezbollah-affiliated Radwan Force

The Israeli army said on Thursday that an airstrike it carried out on the Lebanese city of Nabatieh on Wednesday evening resulted in the killing of a senior commander in the Radwan Force of Hezbollah and his MP, along with a third fighter.



It mentioned that the commander and his MP were Ali Mohammad Al-Debs and Hassan Ibrahim Issa.



It added that Al-Debs had helped plan a bombing on the side of a road in northern Israel last March, and had been involved in cross-border fighting since October.



Reuters