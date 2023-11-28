Lebanese Army thwarts illegal infiltration of 600 Syrians across the border

Lebanon News
2023-11-28 | 06:35
High views
Lebanese Army thwarts illegal infiltration of 600 Syrians across the border
Lebanese Army thwarts illegal infiltration of 600 Syrians across the border

Units of the Lebanese Army continued their missions aimed at combating people smuggling and illegal infiltration. 

In this context, and in an announcement made on Tuesday, they thwarted an attempt to infiltrate around 600 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian border during the current month.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Smuggling

Illegal

Infiltration

Syria

Border

Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
