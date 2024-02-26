News
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
Lebanon News
2024-02-26 | 09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
Hezbollah launched on Monday a significant attack targeting the headquarters of the Golani Brigade in Nafah.
The attack involved the firing of 60 Katyusha rockets, marking a serious escalation in the ongoing tensions in the region.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Israel
Lebanon
Rockets
Golani Brigade
Next
Escalating tensions: The fragile balance in Israel-Lebanon relations
Presidential initiative: Dialogue continues among politicians
Previous
