Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls

News Bulletin Reports
01-11-2025 | 13:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

The state has begun removing roadside violations across Lebanon as part of a plan set by the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities, which instructed municipalities to clear makeshift roadside stalls commonly known as “newelne” stands.

The operation, which initially targeted stands along the coastal highway from Beirut to Jounieh, has now extended to the road between Batroun and Tripoli.

LBCI met with several kiosk and stall owners whose setups were removed by municipal crews, and they expressed frustration over the lack of alternatives.

The vendors raised a legitimate question: why not regulate and license kiosks along the corniche, especially since the area attracts many families and visitors who spend hours there? 

The main reason for removing the “newelne” stands from public roads—aside from being built on public property—is their role in increasing traffic congestion and accidents, according to acting North Lebanon Governor Iman al-Rafei.

Al-Rafei told LBCI that legalizing kiosks along the seafront corniche is possible but would require a proper plan and coordination from the relevant municipality.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Newelne

Highway

LBCI Next
Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp
Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-02

Lebanon launches nationwide drainage cleaning drive ahead of winter rains

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27

Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details

LBCI
World News
2025-10-06

Brazil's Lula asks Trump to remove tariffs in 'friendly' phone call

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26

Law amendments stalls: Lebanon's 2026 elections hang in the balance—Latest details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:58

Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-31

Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-31

War-torn Wazzani works to bring water—and life—back to Lebanon's south

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-08

Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:48

Egypt set to open grand museum in lavish ceremony

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-10-18

Pakistan state television announces talks in Qatar with Afghanistan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More