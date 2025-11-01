News
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
News Bulletin Reports
01-11-2025 | 13:55
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The state has begun removing roadside violations across Lebanon as part of a plan set by the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities, which instructed municipalities to clear makeshift roadside stalls commonly known as “newelne” stands.
The operation, which initially targeted stands along the coastal highway from Beirut to Jounieh, has now extended to the road between Batroun and Tripoli.
LBCI met with several kiosk and stall owners whose setups were removed by municipal crews, and they expressed frustration over the lack of alternatives.
The vendors raised a legitimate question: why not regulate and license kiosks along the corniche, especially since the area attracts many families and visitors who spend hours there?
The main reason for removing the “newelne” stands from public roads—aside from being built on public property—is their role in increasing traffic congestion and accidents, according to acting North Lebanon Governor Iman al-Rafei.
Al-Rafei told LBCI that legalizing kiosks along the seafront corniche is possible but would require a proper plan and coordination from the relevant municipality.
