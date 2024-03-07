Loyalty to the Resistance bloc leader emphasizes constant contact with former President Aoun

2024-03-07 | 05:30
Loyalty to the Resistance bloc leader emphasizes constant contact with former President Aoun
2min
Loyalty to the Resistance bloc leader emphasizes constant contact with former President Aoun

MP Mohammad Raad, the head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, affirmed that the line of communication with former President Michel Aoun is ongoing, has never been severed in the past, and will never be interrupted. 

He emphasized that this line instills reassurance among the Lebanese, regardless of their sects and regions, due to the historical coexistence and partnership in approaching national matters and issues.

After he met with Aoun at his residence in Rabieh, leading a delegation from the bloc, Raad pointed out that the visit provided an opportunity for Aoun to be informed about the precise on-the-ground and objective situations, away from the verbal exchange happening elsewhere.

He stated, "We took action that can enhance national unity in the face of the challenge posed by the Zionist enemy, which is currently committing genocide in Gaza. It is perplexing that international voices remain entirely silent and do not rise to bear human responsibility in addressing such brutality practiced by the enemy in Gaza."

Raad emphasized that the Lebanese situation requires expressing good intentions and a commitment to responsible dialogue among all sectors and stakeholders concerning this country, ultimately leading to resolving the major problems it faces.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

MP Mohammad Raad

Michel Aoun

Gaza

LBCI source confirms positive outcome as Hezbollah and Aoun express satisfaction over Thursday's meeting
Alain Hakim to LBCI: The opposition alone defends Lebanon's sovereignty. Here's what he said about separation with Hezbollah
