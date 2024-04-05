Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech on Friday addressing various regional issues, including Israel's recent attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.



In his speech, Nasrallah emphasized Iran's refusal to negotiate directly with the US regarding the nuclear issue.



He dismissed speculations linking regional developments, such as those in Gaza, Palestine, Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon's presidential elections, to potential US-Iranian negotiations, calling such claims inaccurate.



Nasrallah highlighted "Iran's pivotal role as a genuine supporter of resistance against Israel in Palestine, Lebanon, and the broader region," adding, "The inability to close the other fronts, including Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq, is an accomplished achievement."



Addressing Lebanon's situation, Nasrallah indicated that "the threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, and all the pressures did not change our position, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza."



He asserted that Hezbollah remains fully prepared for any potential war, indicating that its primary weaponry has yet to be deployed.



Nasrallah urged readiness and preparation among all parties, emphasizing the need to anticipate various scenarios and remain vigilant "despite all the sacrifices."



He concluded by saying, "If they want war, they are welcome. The enemy knows what war with Lebanon means."