A Hezbollah source confirmed to LBCI that the party and former President Michel Aoun were satisfied with the meeting's highly positive results.



During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the importance of the Mar Mikhael Understanding, which was considered a safeguard for the Lebanese situation.



The source noted that the conflict in the South was the main focus of the meeting. Former President Aoun inquired about matters related to this issue and directly received answers that he expressed satisfaction with.



The source revealed that the issue of the presidency was addressed with the intention of separating it from the current situation in the South.



It is worth mentioning that Thursday's meeting took place in Rabieh between former President Michel Aoun and a delegation from Hezbollah, including MP Mohammad Raad, the head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, and MPs Ali Ammar and Hassan Fadlallah.