Alain Hakim to LBCI: The opposition alone defends Lebanon's sovereignty. Here's what he said about separation with Hezbollah

Lebanon News
2024-03-07 | 05:11
High views
Alain Hakim to LBCI: The opposition alone defends Lebanon's sovereignty. Here's what he said about separation with Hezbollah
2min
Alain Hakim to LBCI: The opposition alone defends Lebanon's sovereignty. Here's what he said about separation with Hezbollah

Member of the Political Bureau of the Kataeb Party and former minister Alain Hakim considered that Hezbollah bears responsibility for its actions and what is happening in the south. 

He pointed out that the party has no Lebanese role but is solely Iranian, serving as a "deterrent force" used by Iran.

Hakim stated in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show: "We are the fiercest opponents of Hezbollah, but we are the only ones extending a hand to all Lebanese."

He noted that the Kataeb Party had initiated dialogues with Hezbollah, led by former minister Elie Marouni, but discussions stalled on the issues of sovereignty and arms.

Regarding the alleged separation that the Kataeb Party discussed with Hezbollah, Hakim said that this separation has several criteria, emphasizing that the Kataeb Party will not accept continuing in the same situation in the next phase.

He described the opposition as the defender of Lebanon's sovereignty and interests today, demanding a state and Lebanese sovereignty. 

Hakim affirmed that the opposition is fulfilling its duties and "disturbing" those who are undermining the state.

Hakim said, "We must send a message to the outside that we are not satisfied with the current situation in Lebanon."

He added, "It is important for us that the opposition be a unified and strong front, and all our political actions are based on consultation with all opposition parties."

He highlighted that the recent meeting with US envoy Amos Hochstein confirms the opposition's unity towards external issues and proves that the front can reach practical solutions.

He concluded that a state without effective institutions is futile, and the only solution today is to reconstitute it.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Alain Hakim

Opposition

Sovereignty

Hezbollah

Kataeb Party

