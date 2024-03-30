Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL patrol, urges swift action

Lebanon News
2024-03-30 | 10:05
High views
Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL patrol, urges swift action
0min
Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL patrol, urges swift action

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Saturday the “recent attack on a patrol operated by the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL).”

“The attack resulted in the injury of four individuals, some of whom are in critical condition," according to an official statement.

The ministry underscored the gravity of the incident, highlighting its infringement upon international law and international humanitarian law. Of particular concern is the deliberate targeting of United Nations peacekeepers. 

Abdallah Bou Habib, the Foreign Minister, personally contacted General Aroldo Lázaro, the Head of Mission and Force Commander of UNIFIL in the south, to express their condemnation of the attack.

In response to this alarming escalation, the ministry called upon nations committed to peace and regional security to take swift action, ensure the safety and security of UN personnel, and safeguard civilians. 

Additionally, the ministry urged them to intervene promptly to enforce the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701.
 

Protecting Lebanon's identity: Patriarch al-Rahi advocates for neutrality amid foreign pressures
Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station
Related Articles

