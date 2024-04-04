Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement

Lebanon News
2024-04-04 | 07:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement

At the beginning of Thursday's Cabinet session, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed that this session coincides with the ongoing Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon.

He said: "Today, we held a meeting with United Nations organizations, ambassadors of donor countries, and concerned parties and engaged in extensive discussions regarding the situation in the south."

PM Mikati stated that there are approximately 100,000 displaced individuals from southern villages, 313 dead, and around 1,000 wounded.

He revealed that the agricultural sector was mostly affected: Around 800 hectares were affected, 340,000 livestock were lost, and about 75 percent of farmers lost their primary source of income. 

He affirmed, regarding the educational sector, that approximately 75 schools permanently closed their doors, saying that the reconstruction of what has been destroyed and seeking funding sources are priorities.

He reaffirmed that genuine peace means achieving humanitarian justice.

"We raise our voices to the international community, condemning [Israeli] aggressions and demanding its restraint," he commented.

"I want to emphasize through the Cabinet that Lebanon has 'friends' in all countries who sincerely work to pressure Israel to halt its aggression against Lebanon," he added.

The Prime Minister welcomed the visits of international officials to Lebanon, who sought to find solutions to the presidential crisis, saying that electing a president "is among our priorities."

Regarding the recent reports on the issue of refugees who arrive in Cyprus illegally through Lebanese waters, he highlighted that contacts have been made with the Cypriot authorities.

PM Mikati said they are working to control maritime borders to the "best of our abilities."

He stated, "I have communicated with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and urged him to pressure the European Union to assist us in deporting illegal refugees from Lebanon in the upcoming meeting of Mediterranean and European countries."

Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that in the past week, the Minister of Social Affairs presented a paper outlining Lebanon's demands, the most important of which is for UNHCR to provide information about the refugees' living conditions.

Concerning the restructuring of the banking sector, he said there have been rumors that the process is complete, which is incorrect, adding that the matter is being carefully examined.

"Once all aspects are finalized, we will convene a ministerial meeting to discuss it before bringing it to the Cabinet. This will be done by a shared organizational plan that everyone has agreed upon," he declared.

He praised the work done by security agencies, "especially in terms of rapidly detecting crimes."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Attacks

Southern Lebanon

Refugee

Crisis

Cyprus

Najib Mikati

Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20

Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-19

Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-29

Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-27

At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33

Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws

LBCI
Middle East News
12:03

UNRWA seeks $415.4 million to aid Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-24

Iran calls on Sweden to act against the desecration of the Quran and the release of one of its citizens

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:24

UK judges, intelligence experts call for a suspension of Israeli arms sales

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26

Gaza ceasefire talks continue, Mossad officials remain in Doha

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33

Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:41

Meta's WhatsApp down for thousands

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:29

Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15

Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

UN observers injured in Lebanon not hit by 'direct or indirect fire': peacekeepers

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More