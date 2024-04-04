News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Lebanon News
2024-04-04 | 07:37
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
At the beginning of Thursday's Cabinet session, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed that this session coincides with the ongoing Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon.
He said: "Today, we held a meeting with United Nations organizations, ambassadors of donor countries, and concerned parties and engaged in extensive discussions regarding the situation in the south."
PM Mikati stated that there are approximately 100,000 displaced individuals from southern villages, 313 dead, and around 1,000 wounded.
He revealed that the agricultural sector was mostly affected: Around 800 hectares were affected, 340,000 livestock were lost, and about 75 percent of farmers lost their primary source of income.
He affirmed, regarding the educational sector, that approximately 75 schools permanently closed their doors, saying that the reconstruction of what has been destroyed and seeking funding sources are priorities.
He reaffirmed that genuine peace means achieving humanitarian justice.
"We raise our voices to the international community, condemning [Israeli] aggressions and demanding its restraint," he commented.
"I want to emphasize through the Cabinet that Lebanon has 'friends' in all countries who sincerely work to pressure Israel to halt its aggression against Lebanon," he added.
The Prime Minister welcomed the visits of international officials to Lebanon, who sought to find solutions to the presidential crisis, saying that electing a president "is among our priorities."
Regarding the recent reports on the issue of refugees who arrive in Cyprus illegally through Lebanese waters, he highlighted that contacts have been made with the Cypriot authorities.
PM Mikati said they are working to control maritime borders to the "best of our abilities."
He stated, "I have communicated with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and urged him to pressure the European Union to assist us in deporting illegal refugees from Lebanon in the upcoming meeting of Mediterranean and European countries."
Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that in the past week, the Minister of Social Affairs presented a paper outlining Lebanon's demands, the most important of which is for UNHCR to provide information about the refugees' living conditions.
Concerning the restructuring of the banking sector, he said there have been rumors that the process is complete, which is incorrect, adding that the matter is being carefully examined.
"Once all aspects are finalized, we will convene a ministerial meeting to discuss it before bringing it to the Cabinet. This will be done by a shared organizational plan that everyone has agreed upon," he declared.
He praised the work done by security agencies, "especially in terms of rapidly detecting crimes."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Attacks
Southern Lebanon
Refugee
Crisis
Cyprus
Najib Mikati
Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20
Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20
Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-29
Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-03-29
Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-27
At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources
Lebanon News
2024-03-27
At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:47
Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region
Lebanon News
04:47
Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region
0
Lebanon News
13:45
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:45
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws
0
Middle East News
12:03
UNRWA seeks $415.4 million to aid Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan
Middle East News
12:03
UNRWA seeks $415.4 million to aid Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law
0
Middle East News
2023-09-24
Iran calls on Sweden to act against the desecration of the Quran and the release of one of its citizens
Middle East News
2023-09-24
Iran calls on Sweden to act against the desecration of the Quran and the release of one of its citizens
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:24
UK judges, intelligence experts call for a suspension of Israeli arms sales
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:24
UK judges, intelligence experts call for a suspension of Israeli arms sales
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26
Gaza ceasefire talks continue, Mossad officials remain in Doha
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26
Gaza ceasefire talks continue, Mossad officials remain in Doha
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:45
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:45
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws
3
Variety and Tech
14:41
Meta's WhatsApp down for thousands
Variety and Tech
14:41
Meta's WhatsApp down for thousands
4
Middle East News
10:54
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal
Middle East News
10:54
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15
Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15
Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people
7
Lebanon News
10:46
UN observers injured in Lebanon not hit by 'direct or indirect fire': peacekeepers
Lebanon News
10:46
UN observers injured in Lebanon not hit by 'direct or indirect fire': peacekeepers
8
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More