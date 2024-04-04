At the beginning of Thursday's Cabinet session, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed that this session coincides with the ongoing Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon.



He said: "Today, we held a meeting with United Nations organizations, ambassadors of donor countries, and concerned parties and engaged in extensive discussions regarding the situation in the south."



PM Mikati stated that there are approximately 100,000 displaced individuals from southern villages, 313 dead, and around 1,000 wounded.



He revealed that the agricultural sector was mostly affected: Around 800 hectares were affected, 340,000 livestock were lost, and about 75 percent of farmers lost their primary source of income.



He affirmed, regarding the educational sector, that approximately 75 schools permanently closed their doors, saying that the reconstruction of what has been destroyed and seeking funding sources are priorities.



He reaffirmed that genuine peace means achieving humanitarian justice.



"We raise our voices to the international community, condemning [Israeli] aggressions and demanding its restraint," he commented.



"I want to emphasize through the Cabinet that Lebanon has 'friends' in all countries who sincerely work to pressure Israel to halt its aggression against Lebanon," he added.



The Prime Minister welcomed the visits of international officials to Lebanon, who sought to find solutions to the presidential crisis, saying that electing a president "is among our priorities."



Regarding the recent reports on the issue of refugees who arrive in Cyprus illegally through Lebanese waters, he highlighted that contacts have been made with the Cypriot authorities.



PM Mikati said they are working to control maritime borders to the "best of our abilities."



He stated, "I have communicated with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and urged him to pressure the European Union to assist us in deporting illegal refugees from Lebanon in the upcoming meeting of Mediterranean and European countries."



Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that in the past week, the Minister of Social Affairs presented a paper outlining Lebanon's demands, the most important of which is for UNHCR to provide information about the refugees' living conditions.



Concerning the restructuring of the banking sector, he said there have been rumors that the process is complete, which is incorrect, adding that the matter is being carefully examined.



"Once all aspects are finalized, we will convene a ministerial meeting to discuss it before bringing it to the Cabinet. This will be done by a shared organizational plan that everyone has agreed upon," he declared.



He praised the work done by security agencies, "especially in terms of rapidly detecting crimes."